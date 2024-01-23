Hope Place reaches out to struggling elderly couple

KUCHING (Jan 23): Hope Place Kuching is assisting a senior citizen couple, who are struggling to make ends meet, with provisions of special milk supplements and adult diapers.

The non-profit organisation, in a release, said the couple’s plight was recently brought to its attention by a social worker from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“Siti Subah, 65, and her husband Farry, 61, live in Kampung Lebor, Gedong and are struggling with financial and health issues.

“Siti was admitted to the intensive care unit at SGH last November due to severe gastric ulcer. She stayed at SGH for more than a month and was discharged just recently. Now at home, Siti uses a suction machine and is on tube feeding.

“Still physically very weak, Siti needs assistance whenever she moves or goes to the bathroom,” said Hope Place.

It added that Farry used to work as a mechanic, but had to quit due to worsening back pain.

He now grows vegetables, fruits and pepper, with most of his income coming from the small amount of black pepper that he sells.

“Besides taking care of his farm, Farry single-handedly takes care of his wife and his 83-year-old mother who lives with the couple.

“The couple has two adult children who do help their parents whenever they are able to. Their daughter is married and has her own family to care for, while their son is working in a factory in Kuching,” said Hope Place.

It said throughout Siti’s hospitalisation, Farry travelled from Gedong to SGH and back almost daily, and had turned down an offer to stay at a place near the hospital as he needed to care for his elderly mother at home.

During that period of almost a month, he had spent about RM2,000 on his wife’s medical bills and petrol, added Hope Place.

Donations to Hope Place can be made to its Maybank account (511289001160) or by scanning the S Pay Global QR code on its Facebook page. Receipts will be issued upon request.

For more information, call Hope Place on 082-505 987.