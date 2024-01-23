Incredible moment cross-shaped cloud spotted over Baram villages

MIRI (Jan 23): A cross-shaped cloud appeared over Long Jegan and Long Loyang in Tinjar, Baram on Sunday.

Villagers were quick to capture photos of the unusual cloud formation.

Images of the special natural phenomenon were quickly circulated on Facebook and WhatsApp.

Among them was Facebook user Cikgu Andreas Hong, who posted three photos on his page.

According to him, the cross-like cloud formation could be seen at villages along Tinjar River.

He also pointed out that the photos he shared, which were taken at Kampung Long Loyang, were authentic and not edited.

As of 3pm, the post had received 688 likes and 701 shares.

Some of those commenting on the post thanked and praised God for sharing the blessed scene with the villagers.

Others said it was a reminder to focus on their faith.