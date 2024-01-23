Indigenous women encouraged to enhance skills, creativity in handicraft-making

MIRI (Jan 23): Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin hopes to see the indigenous women who are involved in handicraft production to constantly enhance their skills and creativity, and improve themselves through relevant training and courses.

“I am very proud to see the determination and perseverance of Orang Ulu women who have been working hard to learn the craft of ‘Rose Bag-making’ through the course conducted by Long Bedian women.

“This is a course that not only enables one to improve the quality of one’s craft, but also is a good way of training them to be creative,” said Lee, whose text-of-speech was delivered by Councillor Raymond Jenang at the launch of the Rose Bag-making course, conducted by Long Bedian Miri Women Association at Kampung Lusut here recently.

Lee also hailed the Long Bedian women as ‘the leading example of artisans voluntarily improving themselves and others, regardless of their background’.

Fifteen members of the association took part in the two-day course.