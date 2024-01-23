Kg Tudan family whose house collapsed to get help with rebuilding

MIRI (Jan 23): A family of four whose house at Kampung Tudan Desaras Phase 6 collapsed suddenly yesterday will receive help to rebuild it.

Transport Minister and Senadin assemblyman Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said he is looking into how to help in this area.

In a statement, he said Miri Division Welfare officer Pengiran Mohamad Najib Pengiran Mohamad has been asked to attend to the case.

Lee, who immediately visited the family yesterday, also arranged for the Malaysian Red Crescent Miri to prepare dry food rations.

“The victims are siblings and their parents have passed away. Three of the younger siblings are currently studying, with the youngest only eight years old and now studying at SK Tudan Jaya.

“It was suspected that the house collapsed due to recent heavy rain, which affected the foundation of the house, which was built on stilts on peat soil. Fortunately, no one was injured when the incident occurred,” he said.

Lee also handed over financial assistance to the family to help them through this difficult time, as well as assisted with the transportation of the victims’ belongings to a relative’s house where they are temporarily being accommodated.

He praised Tudan Phase 1 villagers for showing community spirit by helping the victims to collect their belongings after the incident.

Among those present during the visit were Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, the Rt Revd Datuk Danald Jute; Revd Moses Likong Ujan from St Matthias’ Anglican Church, Tudan; Kapitan Chong Ah Muk; Councillor Toh Kah Shiong; Lutong fire station chief Henry Jugah; and SK Tudan Jaya headmistress Suriayati Amit.