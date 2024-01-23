KRT Jalan Airport in Kapit announces committee for new term

KAPIT (Jan 23): The Jalan Airport Neighbourhood Committee (KRT) has announced its line-up of office-bearers for fiscal year 2023-2025.

In the election that took place during the committee’s New Year 2024 dinner at a restaurant here recently, Ma Bee Kuan retained her position as chairperson, while Councillor David Wong and Dr Sia Tih Kong were elected secretary and assistant secretary, respectively.

Evelyn Biju and Kong Aik Ming are the respective vice-chairperson and treasurer, while other committee members are William Daud, Kiu Shien Sin, Sii Bang Ee, Jason Yeo, Kong Sien Jong, Yong Soon Ching, Kong Siew Kim, Wong Wau Su, Anna Chan, Penghulu Jenny Yu, Kapitan Ling Hang Pin, Councillor Francis Wong, Ling Thian Ing, James Sandak, Lawrence Simon, Chua Lian Choon, Kong Chiew Eng, Teng Bee Eng and Kong Muk Hua.

In her speech, Ma thanked all KRT members for their trust and confidence in her to continue leading the committee.

“I also call upon all residents of the neighbourhood, namely those at Lorong Airport, Taman Hijau, Taman Chiong Seng and Taman Tay Thiam Chiong, to continue supporting the KRT.

“The neighbourhood committee acts as a link between the government and the local community when it comes to matters of interest on the ground.

“I recall during the ‘gotong-royong’ (work party) last December, how all KRT members worked together to clear the clogged drains and the overgrown bushes, which was very encouraging.

“However, I was a bit disappointed to see not many residents coming down to lend a helping hand.

“For this year, I hope to see higher participation from the residents under the jurisdiction of the KRT in our community activities, such as the ‘gotong-royong’.

“Let us work together to keep our housing areas clean and free from becoming a breeding ground for disease-bearing mosquitoes.

“Also as neighbours, help one another to keep our place safe. Should you come across any suspicious activities or undesirable elements in the neighbourhood, inform the police so that action to be taken,” she said.