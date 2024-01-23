KWB: Water supply disruption at Jln Tun Jugah, surrounding areas from 3pm-11pm today

KUCHING (Jan 23): There will be a water supply disruption at Jalan Tun Jugah and its surrounding areas starting at 3pm today and is estimated to end at 11pm on the same day, according to a notice from the Kuching Water Board (KWB).

It explained this is to enable KWB to carry out integrity testing of the 450mm and 18″ pipelines along Jalan Tun Jugah.

The areas that will be affected are Jalan Tun Jugah, Jalan Bintangor, Jalan BDC, Jalan Stutong, Jalan Stampin, Jalan Durian Burung, Jalan Luis, Jalan Kempas, Jalan Seladah, Jalan Laksamana Cheng Ho, Jalan Song. Jalan Tabuan Dayak, Jalan Stampin Timur, Jalan Stampin Barat, Jalan Kenny Hill, Jalan Wan Alwi and the surrounding areas.

“(The affected areas) will experience no water supply or low water pressure and dirty water during the said period.

“During the recovery period, consumers will experience low water pressure, airlocks and dirty water. Water tankers will be mobilised for all affected by water interruption,” it said.

KWB also advised consumers to be prepared for the said occasion and to store enough water for their own consumption.

“The Board regrets for the inconvenience caused to the consumers” it said, adding complaints and queries can be made by contacting the KWB Call Centre at 082-222333 or WhatsApp to 019-8866650 l.

On Jan 21, Michael Kong, a special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, had urged KWB to take swift action on the Jalan Tun Jugah water pipe leak issue.

According to Kong, the unresolved water pipe leak along Jalan Tun Jugah here had persisted since Jan 9.

KWB in a statement on Jan 16 said it was identifying the damaged pipe source.