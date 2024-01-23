Make early preparation for state election – Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 23): Umno Sabah chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin reminded the party and Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah’s machinery to be prepared for the 77th State Election and avoid working at the last minute.

This is because the 16th state election mandate will end next year and that is not far off.

“A two-year period is not long for political parties to face an election. That is why we need to be ready at all times.

It is not impossible for the state election to be held earlier and we need to be on high alert and make early preparations accordingly,” he said at an event in the Lamag state constituency recently.

Bung Moktar who is also Umno Kinabatangan chief, wants the party’s members and leaders, especially in the Lamag state constituency, to be prepared with strategies and tactics to win in the coming state election.

“We need to focus on defending the rakyat. Umno, as a systematic organization, does not face many problems in carrying out the party machinery’s activities as long as everyone is united and knows their roles,” he said.

Bung said there have been many attacks from opposing political camps during the campaign, including on social media.

“However, they forget that they were once in the same party, and what they do is for ranks and positions as well as personal interests rather than the interests of the people. Therefore we need to champion the people’s issues.

“The rakyat will surely not support a party that only talks more, has many slogans, but does not address the people’s problems, especially related to basic infrastructure development issues, which remain a burden on the people,” he stressed.

In another development, Bung Moktar who is also an Umno Supreme Council member, wants every Umno division in the state to be active in using social media, not only as a platform to showcase all implemented programs but also to convey issues related to the people’s problems and attacks from political adversaries against the party and its leaders.

“We should not let all the accusations and insinuations go unanswered, as they will ultimately create a negative perception among the people as readers,” he said.