Man fined RM3,000 for concealing items stolen from house under construction

KUCHING (Jan 23): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM3,000 in default three months in jail after he pleaded guilty to concealing stolen property.

Ahmad Faizzirul Ahmad Suhardian Syah, 27, made the plea after the charge under Section 414 of the Penal Code was read to him before magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to seven years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The offence was committed at a house in Kampung Rampangi, Phase 1, Jalan Sultan Tengah here on Jan 18, 2024.

According to the facts of the case, the complainant – a retiree living in the same village – discovered one of the windows of his house, which is currently under construction, had been pried open.

Among the items missing were two drills, a breaker, a grinder, a roll of plug wires and construction tools.

Total loss was estimated at RM1,500.

Acting on a report lodged, police arrested Ahmad Faizzirul around 1.50pm the same day.

Seized from the accused were a drill, a grinder and a roll of plug wires, all of which the complainant confirmed belonged to him.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case, while Ahmad Faizzirul was unrepresented.