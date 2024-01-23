Miri Hospital seeks deceased patient’s next-of-kin

KUCHING (Jan 23): Miri Hospital is seeking the family or relatives of a 55-year-old patient who passed away at the hospital recently.

The hospital in a release identified the deceased as Johny Ujan, whose last known address was Rumah Ulat, Sungai Manong in Niah.

“The patient was admitted to the hospital on Jan 1 and was receiving treatment at the Male Ward up until his passing on Jan 13 at 11.17pm.

“No family members or next-of-kin visited the patient during that period, and a telephone number provided by the patient did not belong to a family member but a work colleague,” said Miri Hospital.

In this regard, the hospital is appealing to any family member or next-of-kin to immediately contact its Medical Forensic Department on 085-460600 (ext. 550) during office hours.