MPP clears waste at bin centres in MJC, committee, management of the area to pay

KUCHING (Jan 23): Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) has decided to step in and clear the waste at the bin centres in MJC Batu Kawah, with costs incurred to be charged to the Management Committee (MC)/Joint Management Body (JMB) of the area.

Its chairman Tan Kai said this action is being taken due to the worsening situation at the bin centres and lack of response from the MCs/JMBs in addressing the situation.

He also said in order to prevent similar issues from recurring MPP will demolish bin centres that are identified to be prone to indiscriminate waste dumping.

He explained individual bins will then be provided which are expected to be managed by the MCs/JMBs to ensure proper waste disposal.

“The situation at these bin centres continues to worsen, with waste accumulation unaddressed by the MCs/JMBs.

“MPP’s records indicate that all 50 blocks of the MJC Batu Kawah Commercial Centre have formed their respective MC/JMB.

“According to the Strata Management Ordinance 2019, MC/JMB is obligated to manage and maintain buildings/lands, including bin centres and common property, and keep the strata scheme in good and serviceable condition,” he said in a statement today following his visit to these bin centres.

Tan expressed his profound disappointment in the management of the bin centres by the MC/JMB of MJC Batu Kawah Commercial Centre, particularly at certain blocks that have deteriorated into indiscriminate waste dumping sites.

“The council (MPP) reiterates that MCs/JMBs must ensure proper care, maintenance, and cleanliness of the bin centre, while the council’s responsibility lies in waste collection through Trienekens and disposal at the Mambong landfill,” he added.

He said numerous complaints from business operators and residents at the MJC Batu Kawah have been received by the MPP, citing the accumulation of waste at the bin centres.

“These acts of unethical dumping are strongly condemned by the MPP. Despite official appeals to the public to dispose of their waste responsibly, the issue persists.

“To date, the council (MPP) has penalised five culprits with fines amounting to RM500 each for the offence. The council appreciates nearby residents for providing information and evidence that led to enforcement actions,” he said.