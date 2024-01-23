Non-profit donates bagpipes to Kuching Chung Hua Middle Schools

KUCHING (Jan 23): Non-profit organisation Lodge Sarawak has donated a batch of bagpipes to Kuching Chung Hua Middle School No 1, 3 and 4 today to support the schools’ extracurricular activities.

The schools’ Board of Management Committee chairman Dato Richard Wee said the sponsorship of the Scottish musical instruments was to enhance the learning experience of students while exploring various musical skills.

“Our schools are dedicated to fostering the holistic development of students by focusing on their mental and physical wellbeing, academic excellence and more importantly, moral education, which embodies the principles of holistic education,” Wee said during a simple handing-over ceremony held at the Kuching Chung Hua No 1 school here today.

Wee said the three Chung Hua middle schools in Kuching offer a variety of extracurricular activities to their students, including brass bands, 24 festive drums, lion dances, singing and dance activities.

He pointed out Lodge Sarawak, as a non-governmental organisation and non-profit group, has contributed to tuition fees, donated lion dance equipment and musical instruments including a complete set of 24 festive drums to Chung Hua middle schools over the years.

“The continuous fulfilment of social responsibilities by Lodge Sarawak sets a commendable example for other associations to emulate,” Wee said.

Also present was Lodge Sarawak chairman Jeffrey Yeung.