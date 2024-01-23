Penguang: Local authorities assessment, taxation manuals updated, consolidated

KUCHING (Jan 23): The Local Authorities Assessment and Taxation manual has been updated to improve procedures for local authorities, said Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil.

The Deputy Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister said previously published as two separate guidelines, the manuals were updated and consolidated into one by combining the assessment and valuation manuals which were published more than 10 years ago.

“We have gone through leaps and bounds and have improvised on the existing manuals.

“I was given to understand that this year, the (revision of the) manual has gone through a series of labs and workshops with inputs from various parties including the local authorities and councils.

“In this matter, we should also obtain input from the general public because they play an important role in providing us with feedback on the existing system,” he said at the launch of the updated manual here today.

Penguang said the manual will be used to standardise and harmonise the procedures of local authorities regardless of whether they are local councils or district councils.

“I hope that with this manual, there will be no complaints or comparisons on why this council is doing this and so on as we now have this manual to serve as a guideline that will be applicable statewide.

“This manual will act like a ‘bible’ for all of us and I hope that you will look into this from time to time and make sure that the content remains relevant,” he said.

He also called for the manual to be updated and improved in line with the state’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, particularly in regard to digitalisation.

Also present were Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng and Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman Dato Peter Minos.