CM: Sabah values cooperation with China



KOTA KINABALU (Jan 23): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said Sabah highly valued the strong cooperation it has been sharing with China.

“The Sabah State Government attaches great importance to a good relationship with China. As highlighted by Consul General Dr Huang Shi Fang in her speech just now, our efforts in improving the relationship between Sabah and China have produced fruitful outcomes over the past years.

“Sabah has conducted friendly exchanges with several provinces and cities in China as a result,” he said at the Chinese New Year reception hosted by the Chinese Consulate at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Monday night.

The reception was graced by Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

The Chief Minister was also confident of a positive outcome from the trade mission to China where he spoke at the Global Chinese Economic and Technology Summit in Shenzhen last year.

“I had the opportunity to meet investors and invite them to explore business and investment opportunities in Sabah. Since then there have been numerous engagements between the state and Chinese investors. I am confident of a positive outcome,” he said.

Hajiji said there has already been a strong momentum and cooperation between Sabah and China in many areas of cooperation including investment, trade and culture.

“There is much we can mutually do to play an active role and enhance friendly ties, exchanges and cooperation. I wish to thank the Chinese Consul General for actively

promoting friendly exchanges and cooperation between China and Sabah,” he said.

In her speech, Dr Huang said despite the international challenges to world peace and development in 2023, Chinese and Malaysian people have continued to forge ahead with resolve and tenacity in pursuit of a better life and have made plenty of real achievements.

The implementation of “Malaysia Madani” concept and the “Sabah Maju Jaya” development plan has made remarkable progress, she said.

Dr Huang disclosed that in 2023, China and Malaysia reached an important consensus on building the China-Malaysia community with a shared future, which opened a new chapter of our bilateral relations.

According to her, since December 1, China and Malaysia have implemented reciprocal visa-free policies, which greatly benefits the people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.

“Last week, the Malaysian Foreign Affairs Ministry reiterated that Malaysia has always, and will continue, to adhere to the ‘One China Policy’. These developments are a milestone in our bilateral relations and have provided new opportunities for the development of China-Sabah relationship.

“In 2023, fruitful achievements have been made in the development of our relations. The Chief Minister of Sabah, as well as some other Cabinet Ministers and State Legislative Assemblymen/women visited mainland China, Hongkong, and other places, which has given rise to the exchanges and cooperation on the local level between our two sides,” she said.

Sabah, Dr Huang added, carried out friendly exchanges with many provinces and cities in China.

Cooperation between Sabah and China in all areas like investments, trade and culture has been strengthened with a strong momentum, she said, adding that the China Mobile Science and Technology Museum’s International Tour Exhibition held in Sabah is on its first display in Malaysia, which is warmly received by local people.

China’s biggest investment in Sabah, the Kibing Silica Sand Production Base and Photovoltaic New Material Manufacturing Project Phase I, was launched at a record high “China speed” for project implementation.

“The enhancement of China-Sabah relationship is achieved through joint efforts of our friends from all walks of life in Sabah. On behalf of the Consulate General, I’d like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Head of State Tuan Yang Terutama Tun, to the Chief Minister The Most Honorable Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji, to the Sabah Government, to all the Chinese communities, Chinese enterprises and overseas Chinese, and to all the friends who support the development of China-Sabah relations, China-Malaysia friendship, and the work of the Consulate General and myself,” Dr Huang said.

According to Dr Huang, 2024 will mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 50th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia.

China, she said, will steadfastly advance Chinese modernization, fully and faithfully apply the new development philosophy on all fronts, and work to achieve long-term economic development. Malaysia and Sabah will also keep on implementing the “Malaysia Madani” concept and the “Sabah Maju Jaya” development plan.

All these will create new chances for strengthening the friendly cooperation between China and Malaysia, as well as between China and Sabah, she opined.

“Standing at the new starting point, let’s jointly seize the opportunities, improve exchanges and cooperation, deepen the friendship between our peoples, and promote the China-Malaysia community with a shared future.

“By doing so, we will facilitate the realization of our respective development goals, improve the well-being of our people and contribute to making the world a better place for all. Finally, let’s wish China and Malaysia prosperity and everlasting friendship, wish the people of Sabah success and good health, and wish the world peace and tranquillity,” she said.