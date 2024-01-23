Sawmill companies fined RM25,000 each for illegal possession of logs

SIBU (Jan 23): Two sawmill companies were each fined RM25,000 by the Sessions Court here today for illegal possession of forest products.

Judge Marutin Pagan meted out the fine after representatives of the two companies pleaded guilty to charges framed under sections 95 and 96 of the Forests Ordinance 2015, respectively, read together with sections 95(2), 96(2), 98, 99 and 79 of the same Ordinance.

The court also ordered one of the companies to pay RM163,019.90 in royalty to the Sarawak government by virtue of Section 96(3) of the Forest Ordinance 2015

According to the facts of the case, workers of the companies were found in possession of 202 timber logs, of which royalty had not been paid, at a sawmill area in Jalan Telian near the Jalan Sibu-Durin bridge at around 3.20am on Feb 3, 2023.

The activity was uncovered during inspections carried out by officers from the Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit, Sarawak Forest Department, Royal Malaysia Police and General Operations Force.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ronald Felix Hardin prosecuted, while lawyers Ben Lau and Danny Huang represented the accused.