Seminar in Sibu highlights issues related to childhood development, behaviours

SIBU (Jan 23): Some 300 people attended the seminar on ‘Helping with Childhood Development and Behaviours’ at Kingwood Hotel here yesterday.

Association for Children with Special Needs Sibu (ACSNS) secretary Dr Toh Teck Hock said the participants comprised nurses, therapists, doctors, paediatricians, early childhood education teachers and some parents.

“The seminar is actually targeting at general healthcare workers and (those in the) education profession.

“It is more on general topics – about children with special needs and how to help them from the education aspect; the issues they face at home; and also about early detections and assessments.

“The participants are mainly from Sibu, but we also have those from Kuching, Bintulu, Miri and also a few from Peninsular Malaysia,” he told reporters when met at the seminar, jointly organised by the ACSNS, and Sibu Hospital’s Clinical Research Centre and Department of Paediatrics, and supported by School of Computing and Creative Media, University Technology Sarawak (UTS).

Five speakers comprising development paediatricians and a specialist nurse from Perth, Australia, presented the talks during the seminar.

Sibu Health officer Dr Teh Jo Hun and ACSNS president Dato Janet Lau were also present.