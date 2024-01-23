Sibu OCPD: No compromise on officers involved in misconduct

SIBU (Jan 23): Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili has stressed that he would not compromise with any of his officers or personnel who are found to be involved in any misconduct.

Zulkipli pointed out that this is stipulated in order No.191 issued by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) related to Regulation 3C of the Public Officers (Conduct & Discipline) Regulations 1993.

“Lately there are many issues spread through social media involving misconduct of police officers and personnel which tarnished the image of the police force.

“As a result, the public expressed various assumptions and reactions towards our level of integrity and ability in service delivery.

“I would like to stress here that I will not compromise if any police officers or personnel in Sibu are caught involved in any misconduct,” he said during the monthly police parade at Sibu police headquarters in Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg here today.

Zulkipli said all department heads, commanding officers and supervisors must be fully responsible in supervising and monitoring their charges without any cover-ups, cronyism, favouritism, nepotism and others.

He also said every supervisor must be responsible for and aware of the behaviour of their respective subordinates.

“This is by reprimanding, correcting and taking action against any of them found involved in any misconduct, insubordination, unethical or inappropriate acts.

“This regulation aims to ensure that the integrity of police officers can be improved in addition to preserving and protecting the image of the police force.

“All supervisors must be stern and take a more aggressive approach in enforcement of Regulation 3C of the Public Officers (Conduct & Discipline) Regulations 1993.

“This regulation can empower our service delivery in terms of investigation management and handling of case items, notification of arrests, prevent information leak, budget management and compliance with financial procedures,” he said.

Zulkipli also urged his men to display excellent service quality to the community in line with the change of time.

“Be polite and pleasant toward the public when working in the field or at the complaint counter.

“Be positive and wise in solving problems in any situation as this will reflect our ‘World Class Policing’ core value with integrity and professionalism,” he said.

He also encouraged the police officers to master related skills, fully understand the standard operating procedures (SOP) while on duty and equip themselves with knowledge on existing laws.

“I would like to emphasise that, especially when conducting an investigation, quality must be prioritised based on the law procedures where every complaint received must be investigated with full integrity to avoid dissatisfaction.

“Investigating officers must always be aware and equip themselves with legal knowledge and procedures to overcome weaknesses and negligence when conducting investigations.

“In this context, we do not want to open up space for the community or any particular party out there to throw accusations against us.

“Thus, it will diminish the public’s confidence in our service,” he said.