Survey: Parents approve of new directive on school attire

KUCHING (Jan 23): The Ministry of Education (MoE)’s new school uniform policy poses no difficulties to the majority of parents here.

They agree that it is a good policy and they accept it wholeheartedly.

A government employee met by The Borneo Post yesterday said under the new directive, school students would no longer go through the hassle of changing from full uniforms to sports attire during the day when they would undergo Physical Education and Health class.

“Financially, this new initiative is no problem to us,” he said, requesting anonymity.

For security guard Mohd Hanafi Eddie, a father of three, he hoped that this policy would not be ‘a short-lived one’.

For retiree M Adam, he felt that it would far more comfortable for the student to wear sports attire, in view of the hot weather.

Meanwhile, a housewife who wanted to be known only as Gloria, said she was not aware of the policy at first.

“Now that I know about it, I’m supportive of it.

“We need to accept this as something good, and regarding the attire, it depends on the circumstances,” said the 40-something Kuchingite.

Gloria said with her son being very active in sports, she and her husband had bought many sports clothing and equipment for their boy.