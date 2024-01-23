Use school holidays for beneficial activities, Lau tells school pupils

SIBU (Jan 23): School students are urged not to waste time having fun during the long school holidays.

Chinese community leader, Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau, said school holidays should be filled with beneficial activities such as studying as preparation for the new school session.

“With the end of the school year, the year-end holiday follows. This year’s school holiday is connected with the Lunar New Year, just like a month of Spring Festival holiday.

“Therefore, I hope that students will not waste the whole holiday time for fun, but make appropriate arrangements and allocations, make good use of the holiday time to study, and prepare for the new school session,” Lau said in his speech at the Prize Giving Ceremony of SJKC Su Lai here Monday.

In conjunction with the ceremony, Lau, who is also the chairman of Board Management of SJKC Su Lai, emphasised that Year Six is ​​not the end of learning but a starting point to learn new things.

“For the sixth grade students who are about to successfully complete six years of primary school, our board of directors, principals and teachers are not only very gratified, but also sincerely hope that you can continue to work hard after you go to middle school.

“Learning is divided into many different stages. Graduation is not the end of a learning stage, but also a start to another new learning,” Lau said while congratulating the award recipients.

SJKC Su Lai headmaster Chan Siah Kuong was among those present.