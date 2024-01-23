Works in full swing to prepare Sibu town for ‘Year of the Dragon’

SIBU (Jan 23): With less than three weeks till Chinese New Year, works to put up festive decorations in Sibu town are currently in full swing.

At Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1, decorations to usher in the Year of the Dragon are being put up by the United Chinese Association (UCA) Sibu Division, says Councillor Simon Wee.

“For Sibu Gateway, the decorations will be put up by Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“This is the first time, if I’m not mistaken, that Sibu Municipal Council has invited the two main Chinese associations here to put up festive decorations,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Wee said a lighting-up ceremony would be held on a date to be announced later.

The Chinese New Year celebration will kick off this Feb 10.