200 graduate from Kemas kindergartens in Kapit

KAPIT (Jan 24): A total of 200 Community Development Department (Kemas) kindergarteners under the Kapit parliamentary constituency graduated yesterday (Jan 23).

The pupils were from 20 classes under Bukit Goram, six in Katibas, and four from Pelagus.

Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan, who officiated at the ceremony, thanked Kemas for educating children in both urban and rural areas.

“Their efforts are very important to our society to build good leaders in future through education,” he said.

“Without this basic foundation, our children’s futures may be uncertain.”

Lidam pointed out that he came from a rural longhouse but managed to receive a scholarship to further his studies in the United Kingdom, with a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Heriot-Watt University.

“Parents, don’t leave the responsibility of educating your children to teachers alone. Good education starts at home. Among others, look at the food that is suitable for the growth of your children. Avoid allowing your children to become obese.

“Also prepare for the financial needs of the children as well. Start to save for children’s education at the highest level of education,” he advised.