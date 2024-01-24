34 welfare homes in Sarawak to benefit from MagnumCares’ programme this year

BINTULU (Jan 24): A total of 34 selected welfare homes in Sarawak, with over 3,000 residents, will benefit from the MagnumCares’ Welfare Homes Outreach programme totalling RM104,000 this year.

MagnumCares said in a statement that this included RM3,000 for Perpikat Bintulu as well as goodies and angpows for the Bintulu Methodist Children’s Home.

“As we celebrate our 40th year implementing our Welfare Homes Outreach programme, we are honoured to continue our commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of the communities we operate within,” said Magnum executive vice president and group chief commercial officer Datuk Chan Chee Fai.

“Chinese New Year is a time for hope and new beginnings, and we are delighted that we are able to contribute towards creating a brighter future for all, embodying the MagnumCares slogan of ‘For You, With You’ in all our initiatives.”

He said customers are also invited to join MagnumCares in bringing festive cheer this Chinese New Year via its Magnum Hearts initiative.

“By scanning your Magnum 4D tickets on the MyMagnum 4D app, you can accumulate ‘Hearts’ that you can use to support our mission of refurbishing more welfare homes and schools.

“Let’s work together to make a difference, where the Year of the Dragon will bring joy, prosperity, and good health to all,” said Chan.

MagnumCares’ corporate social responsibility initiative supports senior citizens, the disabled, and orphans, from over 230 welfare homes, impacting more than 20,000 lives nationwide.

In total the programme will hand out RM770,000 in donations, festive goodies, essential home groceries, and angpows.

The initiative also aims to enhance living conditions and improve the overall wellbeing of welfare home residents by implementing 3R (repairing, refurnishing, and replacing) activities under the MagnumCares signature ‘Home Enhancement Programme’ (HEP).

Infrastructure improvements and enhancements to essential amenities under the programme include installing eco-friendly LED lights, replacing old furniture and appliances, painting and renovating the homes, decorating green corners, and building or refurbishing therapy and play areas for special needs children.