Ahmad Zahid: Recruitment of new civil servants on non-pensionable permanent basis

Ahmad Zahid said the new recruitment policy would be implemented this year, with details to be announced by PSD director-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz. – Bernama photo

KAJANG (Jan 24): The recruitment of new civil servants on a contract basis is only done for a short period before the Cabinet approves the new policy of non-pensionable permanent employment, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He said the new recruitment policy would be implemented this year, with details to be announced by Public Service Department (PSD) director-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

Ahmad Zahid said the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today also clarified that there was a mistake in the statement that the new civil servant recruitment was for contractual positions.

“It is not meant as that, it is a contract for a short period before the Cabinet approves the new policy of non-pensionable permanent employment.

“They will contribute to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), and the government will provide contributions just like private sector employees,” he told newsmen after a working visit to the Civil Defence Force (APM) headquarters in Sungai Merab here today. – Bernama

