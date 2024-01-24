Ahsmon: In 2023, property crimes in Kuching increased slightly, violent crimes decreased

KUCHING (Jan 24): Property crime cases here have increased slightly in 2023 while violent crimes have decreased that year, said Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah.

“Last year, the highest crime recorded was motorcycle theft with a total of 267 cases,” said Ahsmon in a press statement today.

He added that the district police have also recorded a total of 263 theft cases (besides motorcycle theft).

“Last year, the district police here managed to cripple a motorcycle theft syndicate which led to the solving of four motorcycle theft cases,” he added.

He also said the district police has also crippled four robbery and house break-in syndicates which led to the solving of six vehicle theft cases and 13 theft or robbery cases.

Apart from that, he said the district police have also crippled three cable theft syndicates which solved five cable theft cases in Kuching.

Touching on narcotics, the district police, he said, has opened a total of 2,329 cases and carried out a total of 2,450 arrests for drug related offences.

“The highest number of drugs that were seized by the district police last year was syabu which totals to 86kg,” said Ahsmon.

He added that in 2023, the district police seized drugs worth around RM18 million.

He assured that the district police here will remain committed to continue to prevent crime in Kuching.

Ahsmon said this dedication is to ensure that the community truly experiences the impact of their services.