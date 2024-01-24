Association holds youth sexuality education camp in Lundu

KUCHING (Jan 24): The ‘State Youth Sexuality Education Camp’ is an initiative meant to instil better understanding of comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) in youths aged between 18 and 24, says Sarawak Family Planning Association (SFPA) manager Annie Tan.

The three-day programme, which was held in Lundu recently, gathered 35 participants who not only learned about CSE, but also gained knowledge about sexual reproductive health rights (SRHR).

“It’s inspiring to see the dedication and efforts displayed by these young participants, considering the pressure they face in their daily lives.

“That being said, this programme emphasises the importance of harnessing their potential, as well as being committed to learning and personal growth,” said Tan in a statement.

The camp’s lead-trainer Assoc Prof Kamal Kenny, in his sessions, shared with the young participants the harsh realities of life, with the aim of cultivating resilience in them and fostering positive mindset in facing potential adversities.

According to a statement by SFPA, the association strongly believes in building strong relationships with young people for effective youth work. The camp trainers, who acted as both teachers and mentors, discovered that while the initial excitement did attract the participants, it was the love and support that made them stay truly engaged.

“The State Youth Sexuality Education Camp has become an influential platform to empower young adults with knowledge and foster supportive connections, and this groundbreaking initiative is poised to persist in shaping the lives of Malaysia’s youths by equipping them with tools to navigate the complexities of sexuality and reproductive health.

“SFPA is also urging more young people to engage in future activities that focus on creating awareness of teenage pregnancy, SRHR, HIV and AIDS, family values, and peer pressure.

“By utilising inventive approaches, these outdoor sessions strive to empower and educate young adults on these crucial subjects,” it said in the statement.