Capital Gains Tax Return Form now available for download on LHDN official website

KUCHING (Jan 24): The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) has uploaded its Capital Gains Tax Return Form (CGTRF) filing programme on its official website to serve as a reference and guideline for those filing their tax returns starting this March 1.

The programme document can be accessed and downloaded at LHDN’s website at www.hasil.gov.my by clicking on ‘CGT Return Form (RF) Filing Programme’ under the ‘Forms’ tab.

Alternatively, visit https://www.hasil.gov.my/borang/program-memfail-borang-nyata-ckm/ for the Bahasa Melayu version, or https://www.hasil.gov.my/en/forms/cgt-return-form-filing-programme/ for the English version.

Effective Jan 1 this year, companies, limited liability partnerships, trust bodies and co-operative societies which receive gains or profits from the disposal of capital assets consisting of shares of a company incorporated in Malaysia not listed on the stock exchange; or shares of a controlled company incorporated outside Malaysia which owns real property situated in Malaysia; or shares of another controlled company or both, are subjected to capital gains tax under the Income Tax Act 1967.

Labuan entities (company, limited liability partnership, foundation and trust) that elect or subject to taxation under the ITA 1967 are subject to the imposition of capital gains tax.

Submission of CGTRF and payment of capital gains tax shall be made within 60 days from the date of disposal of the capital asset.

Disposal of the capital asset from Jan 1 to Feb 29 this year are exempted from capital gains tax.

Taxpayers are required to submit CGTRF through e-Filing (e-CKM Form) and tax agents are required to submit CGTRF through Tax Agent e-Filing System (TAeF) version 2.0 by visiting the MyTax portal at https://mytax.hasil.gov.my.

In line with the system transformation and digitisation of the tax service and the commitment to improve customer service, LHDN is mandating the use of electronic services (e-Services) for services provided online through the MyTax portal starting from Jan 1 this year.

For any enquiries, LHDN can be reached via their contact centre on 03-89111000, Live Chat, or by providing feedback through their official website at https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/Public/.