Cat mascot’s lighting up marks start of MTPN Sarawak’s CNY bazaar in Kuching

KUCHING (Jan 24): The lighting-up of a large cat mascot marked the opening of the Chinese New Year Bazaar at Pines Square here tonight.

Organised by National Consumer Action Council (MTPN) Sarawak branch, the bazaar, running until Feb 7, features 55 stalls selling food, beverages and handicraft.

The opening ceremony was officiated by Padawan Municipal Council chairman Tan Kai.

The lighting of the mascot was followed by a fireworks display, lion and dragon dances, and traditional music performances.

MTPN Sarawak president Wynson Ong said the festive bazaar was held mainly as a platform to help small traders promote and sell their products.

“Various activities have been planned during the bazaar including Cheongsam Show and Lucky Draw. We hope this event can help small and medium entrepreneurs promote products and build their business network,” he said.