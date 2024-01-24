Cops investigating Julau man injured after homemade firearm exploded

KUCHING (Jan 24): Police are investigating a 31-year-old man, who suffered injuries to his thigh when a homemade firearm exploded, under Section 8 of the Arms Act 1960.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said the incident occurred in Julau around 4.30pm on Jan 16.

The man was sent to Sarikei Hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition.

“We will not compromise with any individuals who are found in possession of homemade firearms (bakakok) or those without a proper licence,” Mancha told a press conference here today.

He stressed the act of possessing homemade firearms and firearms without a licence are serious offenses under the Arms Act 1960.

Those found guilty can be sentenced to a maximum seven years in prison or be fined up to RM10,000.

“I would like to remind the public to always follow the law related to the ownership of firearms,” Mancha added.

He said in 2022, police seized 32 homemade firearms and 21 unlicensed firearms, while in 2023, a total of 21 homemade firearms and 11 unlicensed firearms were confiscated in the state.