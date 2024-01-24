DAP man: KWB’s swift actions to rectify Jln Tun Jugah pipe burst helped avert worse crisis

KUCHING (Jan 24): Kuching Water Board (KWB) has been commended for swiftly working to rectify the Jalan Tun Jugah water pipe burst, which helped to avert a greater crisis.

Democratic Action Party (DAP) member Michael Kong said when KWB shut down five valves from RH Plaza to Brighton Square for contractors to undertake urgent rectification work yesterday, they found the water pipe, buried seven metres underground, had a one-metre-long crack along its 450mm Mild Steel Concrete Lining.

The special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the unprecedented crack posed a challenge as immediate welding was not feasible and required a pre-fabricated steel solution.

According to Kong, KWB said a team of experts and welders will assess the site to determine the size of the steel and devise the quickest welding approach.

“As a temporary measure, ‘tiger clamps’ were swiftly installed to seal the crack, allowing the reopening of valves late last night (Tuesday) and the resumption of normal water supply for residents by morning.

“We acknowledge KWB’s efforts in responding to this situation. Their swift action to install ‘tiger clamps’ and their work through the night, from 3.30pm to 12.30am, helped avert a more serious crisis. Our appreciation also extends to the KWB personnel who diligently managed water tankers, ensuring uninterrupted access to potable water in the affected areas,” he said in a statement today.

He revealed that during rectification work by KWB’s contractors, there was noticeable soil erosion, causing partial collapse of the pedestrian pavement.

According to Kong, the situation showed the urgency of the repair, as further delays could potentially risk soil erosion affecting parts of Jalan Tun Jugah.

“As we await the installation of the pre-fabricated steel, KWB will keep the public informed about any necessary valve shutdowns and potential water outages. We recommend that residents prepare by ensuring adequate water storage.

“I also express gratitude to the residents of Kuching for your understanding and cooperation during this challenging time. Your patience and resilience exemplify the strength of our community, especially in facing and overcoming unexpected challenges,” he said.

On Tuesday, KWB issued a notice on a water supply interruption for integrity testing of 450mm and 18″ pipelines along Jalan Tun Jugah.

The areas affected were Jalan Tun Jugah, Jalan Bintangor, Jalan BDC, Jalan Stutong, Jalan Stampin, Jalan Durian Burung, Jalan Luis, Jalan Kempas, Jalan Seladah, Jalan Laksamana Cheng Ho, Jalan Song, Jalan Tabuan Dayak, Jalan Stampin Timur, Jalan Stampin Barat, Jalan Kenny Hill, Jalan Wan Alwi, and their surrounding areas.