DBKK considering opening Ramadan bazaar near Padang Merdeka

KOTA KINABALU: The Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) will open 15 Ramadan bazaars this year.

Mayor Datuk Seri Sabin Samitah said most of them are at night markets and parking areas that are used as temporary bazaars.

“The main Ramadan bazaars around the city are at Lintasan Deasoka, Tanjung Aru, Sembulan, Damai and Taman Indah Permai.

“However, DBKK is now considering opening a new location near Padang Merdeka due to the encouraging demand from traders.

“This proposed location will provide an opportunity for traders and visitors to buy food and then break their fast in the area.

“It is estimated that more than 1,000 stalls will be offered to traders which will be open from 2pm to 7pm,” he said after paying a courtesy call on Head of State Tun Dr Juhar Mahiruddin and Toh Puan Norlidah R.M Jasni at Istana Seri Kinabalu on Wednesday .

The visit was aimed at introducing himself as the seventh Kota Kinabalu City Mayor, replacing Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip effective January 2.

Sabin, 63, was previously the Director General of the National Financial Crime Prevention Center (NFCC) and has 40 years of experience as a public servant.

Also present were Sabin’s wife, Datin Seri Adreen Aderizza Mohamad Soffi, Director General of DBKK Junaina Abbe and the chief directors of DBKK.

Tun Juhar also received a delegation from the Association of Sabah Oath Commissioners led by Chung Kee Shyong.

The visit was to inform Tun Juhar about the role of the association in addition to getting his views on the role the Commissioners of Oath in helping, especially with the issue of late birth registration faced by many local rural residents.