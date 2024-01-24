DPM: Anak Sarawak International Half Marathon set to be another sports tourism attraction for M’sia

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 24): The Anak Sarawak International Half Marathon (ASIHM21) which will take place here on Feb 3, is set to become another sports tourism attraction in the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said this was because the running event held along two of the country’s major highways, the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) and the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH) was expected to attract 7,000 local and foreign participants.

“This programme is being held by Sarawak Volunteers for the second time, and this time, in collaboration with the Malaysian Highway Authority and several sponsors.

“The purpose of implementing this programme is to promote a healthy lifestyle, and also to showcase the beautiful surroundings of Kuala Lumpur as a destination for marathon sports, as the city offers various beautiful night views,” he said.

Fadillah said this at a press conference with the organisers after officiating the ASIHM21 programme at Jalan Ampang here today.

In the meantime, Fadillah, who is also the Patron of Sarawak Volunteers, said one of the distinctive features of the second edition of ASIHM21 was that it was open to marathon enthusiasts from 13 countries.

According to him, the event has so far attracted foreign participants from Spain, Germany, Italy, Canada, Argentina, Turkey, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, and Indonesia.

Fadillah said the event would feature three categories: 6km, 11km, and 21km, with a total prize pool of RM60,000 for all categories.

He added that the run that will take place from 7pm, Feb 3 to 1am, Feb 4, would cause some stretches along SUKE and AKLEH to be closed from 5pm, with traffic control implemented by the authorities. – Bernama