Dr Sim: Govt keen for China to set up university branch campus in Sarawak

KUCHING (Jan 24): Sarawak welcomes China to establish one of its university branch campuses in the state, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said the move would further strengthen Sarawak’s relationship with China.

Dr Sim pointed out there were plans previously for China to set up a university branch campus in the state.

“I believe Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who was the Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister at the time, had approved for a Chinese university to establish its branch here.

“But unfortunately, the plan did not materialise as the Chinese government back then did not allow for any of its universities to expand to other countries,” he told reporters after unveiling a couplet to mark the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations at the Malaysia-China Friendship Park here today.

He was referring to a proposal back in 2013 for Shanghai Jiao Tong University to open a campus here.

Dr Sim said it was after this proposal that Xiamen University Malaysia was set up.

“Xiamen University Malaysia is the first university branch campus from China, which their government allowed to be established outside their country. Other than Xiamen, there are no other university branch campuses (from China) in Malaysia.

“I hope that we can continue to work it out with the Chinese leadership for a university branch campus from China to be established here in Sarawak,” he said.

In his speech, Dr Sim said Malaysia was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with China.

“Since then, our diplomatic relationship has been very comprehensive,” he said.

The Chinese couplet featured calligraphy by 97-year-old Sim Poh Yaw, a prominent local Chinese calligrapher.

Among those present were Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kuching Xing Weiping and Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.