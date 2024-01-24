EPF: Incentive limit for i-Saraan programme raised to RM500 per year from Jan 1

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 24): The government’s maximum matching incentive limit for the i-Saraan programme has been raised from RM300 to RM500 per year effective from Jan 1, 2024, according to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

It said Malaysians in the informal sector, including the self-employed with no fixed income, under the age of 60 and voluntarily contributing to i-Saraan, would receive a matching incentive of 15 per cent of the voluntary contribution, subject to a maximum incentive limit of RM500 per year.

“The government will also continue to give incentives to every i-Saraan participant who contributes, subject to a maximum lifetime incentive of RM5,000, to encourage them to continue saving for retirement and allow more members to benefit from this incentive,” it said in a statement.

For the first half of 2023, government incentives amounting to RM28 million have been credited to 211,361 members under the i-Saraan programme.

The EPF said the matching contribution incentives for the i-Saraan programme were among its series of product and policy enhancements, strategically designed to fortify the retirement future and income security of its members and potential members.

The same initiative was introduced at the same time for the i-Suri programme, in which the government would provide a matching incentive of 50 per cent on every RM1 voluntary contribution by housewives under the age of 55 and registered under the e-Kasih database, subject to a maximum incentive limit of RM300 per year.

It said the government would also continue to provide incentives to every i-Suri participant who contributes, subject to a maximum lifetime incentive of RM3,000.

“For 2023, government incentives amounting to RM19 million have been credited to 42,532 members under the i-Suri programme,” the EPF said.

Apart from that, starting this year, the EPF has also strategically separated its Simpanan Konvensional and Simpanan Shariah portfolios concerning their Shariah-compliant investment, aiming to allow each portfolio’s returns to be optimised in the long run with each portfolio having its independent strategic asset allocation.

The fund also enhanced its i-invest platform to enable transactions for private mandate portfolios.

“These initiatives, aligned with the Government’s Budget 2023 and 2024 announcements by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Feb 24, 2023, and Oct 13, 2023, respectively, signify a proactive response to the evolving needs of EPF members, ensuring financial resilience and wellbeing during their retirement years,” it said.

For more information, go to the EPF website at www.kwsp.gov.my or contact the EPF Contact Management Centre at 03-89226000. – Bernama