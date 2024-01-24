Fadhlina: Education Ministry welcomes reform agenda

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 24): The Ministry of Education (MOE) has welcomed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speech as well as the Cabinet decision which stipulated that all preschool education systems will be coordinated under the ministry to ensure that the quality of education in the country continues to be dignified.

Its minister, Fadhlina Sidek said this step is in line with the education reform agenda being spearheaded by the MOE, particularly in strengthening the country’s education system.

“The follow-up has been expedited with the involvement of all heads of departments and divisions in the the post-MOE Cabinet meeting today,” she said in a statement today.

“The mechanism and timeline for the transition to this new structure will be detailed in the near future together with the ministries involved as well as stakeholders in early childhood education institutions.”

According to Fadhlina, the education reform is very significant in guaranteeing access, quality education as well as early intervention to deal with dropouts at the preschool level.

On Jan 22, Anwar called for the country’s preschool education system to be reviewed to avoid disparities in the community.

According to Anwar, MOE-run preschools need to provide comprehensive additional facilities to all students, even if it means the government has to be confronted with new expenses. – Bernama