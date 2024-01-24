Fahmi: Technical committee to look into online security issues, cybercrimes

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 24): A technical committee involving the Communications Ministry, Digital Ministry and the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) will be established to examine issues related to online security and cybercrimes.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the committee would also rely on information received from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) regarding activities such as online drug sales, gambling and the spread of explicit videos.

“As we are all aware, recently there were individuals arrested for, among other things, distributing pornographic videos to earn subscribers’ fees through the Telegram application.

“We see loopholes in various social media platforms now where various types of crimes occur. Therefore, the Cabinet has decided to establish a technical committee.

“This is to examine existing laws and laws in other countries whose aspects may be beneficial to the needs of Malaysia to ensure security, especially for children using social media and browsing the internet,” he told a press conference here today.

In another development, Fahmi, who is also the spokesperson for the Unity Government, said that the establishment of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to examine issues related to the sovereignty of Pulau Batu Puteh, Middle Rocks and South Ledge would be announced after obtaining the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“As to when exactly the establishment (RCI) would be, I think we will have to wait for the formal announcement, but I don’t think it will take too long, Insya-Allah,” he said.

The Cabinet’s approval to establish the RCI was announced by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali today.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said that the Cabinet also decided that the kindergarten education system would be standardised under the Ministry of Education (MOE), adding that Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek will be announcing the details in a separate statement later.

He said this was because the preschool education system is quite complex and diverse, sometimes receiving complaints from parents about varying educational quality.

“We want to ensure there is access for the people, especially for the low-income group, so that their education is of quality and the curriculum can be standardised to ensure the educational aspects are streamlined,” he said.

At the same time, Fahmi said that the religious curriculum would also be standardised under the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) to ensure the quality of education could be aligned.

Regarding the circular that the appointment of civil servants will only be done on a contract basis starting Feb 1, Fahmi said the directive is only temporary until a review of the remuneration scheme for civil servants is completed.

He said Public Service Department (PSD) director-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz would be issuing a detailed statement on the matter soon.

“Just a reminder to media friends to obtain full information, if possible, in cases like this from the PSD director-general and from reliable sources.

“This is so that we do not create a worrying or inaccurate situation in terms of what is actually meant through any distribution or documents sent out by departments, including the PSD,” he said. – Bernama