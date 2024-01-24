Food aid sent to longhouse folks cut off by flood at Nanga Tajam

MUKAH (Jan 24): A total of 379 food packets were distributed to the affected longhouse residents from 21 areas in Bukit Engkerbai and Lubok Bemban after the road at Nanga Tajam was cut off due to flooding.

According to Mukah Civil Defence Force officer Capt (PA) Zuriza Sharkawi, as of right now, all households have received their respective food packets distributed by the Mukah Welfare Department.

“The food distribution operation was conducted smoothly and safely,” she said in a statement.

The affected areas were Rh Langan; Rh Rabai; Rh Seman; Rh Anderson Kalong; Rh George; Rh Membuas; Rh Mauh; Rh Ampi; Rh Manggong; Rh Ming; Rh Francis Ngang; Rh Blansai; Rh Gerunsin; Rh Tandang; Rh Sumut; Rh Badi; Rh Adih; Rh Jani; Rh Nicholas Layang; SK Bukit Engkerbai; and SK Lubok Bemban.

Zuriza said the sunny weather made it easier to deliver the food to the affected families.

“The delivery team left for the affected areas at 8.30am, arrived at the sites at 10.30am, and completed the operation at 3.30pm,” she added.

She noted that the food aid was delivered to the locations when the route in the area was cut off because of the increasing water levels in Nanga Tajam.

The food delivery operation was carried out by agencies under the Mukah District Disaster Management Committee.