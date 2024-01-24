Four families unhurt as fire guts shared squatter house in Bintulu

BINTULU (Jan 24): Four families were rendered homeless after a squatter house they shared was razed to the ground today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were notified of the incident at 1.16pm and rushed a 13-strong team to the location in front of SJKC Chung Hua No. 2.

“The fire involved a wooden house measuring 15×40 square feet, which was completely razed.

“No injuries were reported among the 12 people living in the house,” it said.

The department added the cause of the fire is under investigation, and that losses suffered by the families have yet to be determined.