Free medical check-up for Sabahans

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 24): The State Government will provide free medical check-up for the people in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

“The State Cabinet has agreed to implement the service under the purview of the Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Ministry.

“Initially, it will be implemented in 10 districts,” said Hajiji during the Chief Minister’s Department post-cabinet meeting at Menara Kinabalu near here on Wednesday.

This will be via mobile service using a special van equipped with sophisticated medical equipment to reach the rural areas, he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said the Cabinet had approved the setting up of a Sabah Logistics Council.

“The Sabah Logistics Council under the purview of the Works Ministry will look into the formulation of policies, management and monitoring of logistics issues in Sabah,” he said.

Hajiji said the Cabinet in its meeting on Wednesday also agreed to allow the use of conventional building material instead of the Industrialised Building System (IBS) for the construction of the Rumah Mesra SMJ.

He said among reasons for the delay in completion of the Rumah Mesra SMJ was that contractors could not take up the project using the IBS material due to its cost.

“By relaxing the requirements, we hope the construction of Rumah Mesra SMJ will be faster,” he said, adding that the design of the Rumah Mesra SMJ will be maintained.

The Chief Minister said the Cabinet had given the green light for the elevation of Paitan and Sook into a full-fledged district.