Hajiji: Politicking only harm people and country

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 24): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor has called for a stop to politicking as it is not beneficial to anyone.

It would only harm the people and the country, said Hajiji.

Therefore, he said the State Government remained focused on realizing and fulfilling the aspirations of the people, prioritizing progress, development and well-being.

“Continuous politicking only harms the people and the country. Now is the time to work, serve and fulfil the aspirations of the people. The State Government will always stand together with the Federal Government leadership in striving and defending the people’s fate for the progress and well-being of this country,” he said.

Hajiji said this during a dinner hosted by the State Government in conjunction with the Selangor State Government official visit to Sabah.

The State Government, Hajiji said, remains committed to supporting the leadership of the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“We have reiterated this stance again a few weeks ago when there were rumours about the possibility of the Langkah Dubai, which supposedly aimed to change the central government to a new one. For us, the current Unity Government functions quite well and effectively, hence it needs full support for the people’s welfare and the continuity of the country’s economic development.

“We will continue to work and strive for the state’s progress and the people’s well-being until the current government’s term ends in September 2025,” he added.

Hajiji stressed that the current focus of the State Government is on realizing the aspirations of the people, as mentioned during Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah’s annual congress in November last year.

“Our determination and commitment are clear, prioritizing the progress and development of the state, always working together with the Federal Government leadership to strive and defend the fate of the people for the progress and well-being of our beloved Malaysia,” he said.

Hajiji also shared the achievements of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS)-PH Plus government in governing the state for three years.

“Sabah has recorded high positive revenue growth in two consecutive years, RM5.449 billion in 2021 and RM6.96 billion in 2022, marking the highest revenue collection since independence.

“Furthermore, Sabah also achieved its highest trade record of RM118.1 billion in 2022, and this figure is expected to continue rising in 2023 and 2024. The most significant is the total investment, both domestic and foreign, reaching RM33 billion, indicating that the efforts undertaken by the State Government over the past three years to recover the state’s economy after the severe impact of the Covid-19 pandemic have been successful and yielded positive results,” he said.

While welcoming the Selangor Menteri Besar Dato’ Seri Amirudin Shari and his delegation, Hajiji expressed his gratitude to them for choosing Sabah as the location for their retreat.

“On behalf of the State Government leadership, I hope that the cooperation and understanding between Sabah and Selangor Darul Ehsan, will continue to strengthen in the future,” he added.