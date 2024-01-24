Hockien singing contest in Kapit gathers talents from all over Sarawak

KAPIT (Jan 24): The state-level 2023 Hockien Singing Competition staged at Kapit Civic Centre recently gathered good talents from all over Sarawak.

Sponsored by Federation of Sarawak Chiang Chuan Associations and organised by the Youth Wing of Kapit Chiang Chuan Association, the event lined up a total of 21 contestants representing various divisions and districts.

The distinguished guests were James Sandak, the officer-in-charge of Bukit Goram state constituency service centre who represented Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat at the event; the federation president Tan Yeu San and its Youth chief Chew King Soon, Kapit Chiang Chuan Association chairman Peter Saw and its Youth chief Wilson Saw, and advisor to the organising committee Penghulu Sng Chee Hun.

Chew Leong Kiong from Kuching and Yong Li Li from Miri were named the respective ‘King’ and ‘Queen’ of the competition.

The runners-up in the men’s category were Kueh Yeo Hiong from Bintulu, Lin Shyn Cheak from Sibu, and Ho Hou Tze from Bintulu, while the runners-up in the women’s category were Ho Ka Sin from Bintulu, Christina Thou from Kapit and Lee Ai Wei from Kanowit.