IGP: Investigation paper on Dr Mahathir’s statement to be completed in three to four days

JOHOR BAHRU (Jan 24): The investigation paper on former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s statement claiming that Malaysian Indians were still not completely loyal to the country is expected to be completed within the next three to four days.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain stated that once the investigation is concluded, the paper will be referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

“We have already recorded Tun Dr Mahathir’s statement yesterday and the investigation is ongoing.

“In the next three to four days, the investigation paper is likely to be referred to the AGC after our investigation is complete,” he told reporters here today.

On Dr Mahathir’s claim that he was being treated like a common criminal for speaking his mind, Razarudin refuted the allegation, saying that the police were merely doing their job to complete the investigation.

“We have to complete our investigation, or else we will be seen as biased.

“When we recorded his statements, we did it at Bukit Aman and other suitable places as per his request,” he said in response to Dr Mahathir’s statement yesterday that he had his statements recorded at least 10 times over the last few years, for voicing his opinions on issues related to religious, race and royalty.

Dr Mahathir has also been embroiled in a war of words with several leaders including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, for claiming that the Indian community is not completely loyal to Malaysia as they are still tied to their country of origin.

Earlier, Razarudin witnessed the handover of duties from the outgoing Johor Police Chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat to his successor CP M Kumar at the Johor Police Contingent headquarters here.

Kamarul Zaman will be going on mandatory retirement from Jan 28. – Bernama