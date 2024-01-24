Jobless man nabbed for allegedly murdering wife in Siburan

KUCHING (Jan 24): Police have arrested a jobless man for allegedly murdering his wife at a house in Batu Gong in Siburan on Monday.

According to sources, the 42-year-old suspect is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

It is understood that the suspect had inflicted fatal injuries on the deceased during a heated argument.

“The deceased managed to call for help after the suspect left the house but when her family members arrived at the house, she suddenly collapsed and fell unconscious,” the sources added.

The sources said that paramedics who were called to the house pronounced the deceased dead.

MORE TO COME