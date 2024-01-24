Kota Sentosa shines bright with decorative street lights

KUCHING (Jan 24): The dull night scene along the main road of Kota Sentosa commercial centre here is now adorned with colourful decorative street lights installed by the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP).

Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap said the installation works involved a sum of RM200,000 funded under his constituency’s Rural Transformation Programme (RTP).

The scope of works, he added, include dismantling existing street lighting poles and installation of new double arm decorative poles with 150W LED street lanterns, 120W street lights and LED motive lights.

LED lightings which are low in energy consumption were requested by Yap to be used for the project to contribute positively towards carbon footprint reduction.

“This project, though small, is in line with the Sarawak government’s policy of reducing carbon emissions by 45 per cent, equipping Sarawak with sustainable infrastructure and promoting a more sustainable future by strengthening our resilience towards climate change by 2030.

“I hope that the decorative street lightings to beautify Kota Sentosa commercial area will enhance its overall welcoming environment and draw attention to the uniqueness of Kota Sentosa commercial area and attract more local visitors and tourists,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Yap also visited the main road of Kota Sentosa commercial area on Monday night to carry out a joint-final inspection on the decorative street lighting after the contractor had notified MPP that they had completed the installation works.