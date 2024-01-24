Man dies after rescuing seven from burning house in Labuan

LABUAN (Jan 24): A 41-year-old man who had risked his life to rescue seven people from a burning house, died a couple of hours later on Wednesday.

Gillian Donald collapsed on the ground after he rescued a family of seven people who included three children, during a house fire at Merinding Garden, Jalan Okk Daud, in Labuan.

Labuan police chief Superintendent Mohd Hamizi Halim said police were notified of the incident at 4.17am.

“Police investigation revealed that the victim, who was a neighbour, had gone to the family’s aid and helped to evacuate all seven occupants, who included three children, aged four and 67.

“After rescuing the family, the victim collapsed to the ground due to exhaustion and was immediately given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) by medical staff at the scene.

“He was then taken to hospital in an ambulance but was pronounced dead at 6.10am by doctors.

“The cause of death was believed to be due to breathing difficulty caused by excessive smoke inhalation,” said Mohd Hamizi in a statement.

The victim’s body was taken to the Nukleus Hospital for a postmortem, he said, adding that investigation is still ongoing.

Mohd Hamizi said investigation with the Labuan Fire and Rescue Station revealed that the fire was believed to have started from the family’s vehicle that was parked in front of the house.