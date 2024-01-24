Mawan visits 4 longhouses affected by landslide

KUCHING (Jan 24): Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom visited four longhouses in his constituency on separate occasions to inspect incidences of soil erosion.

He was at Rumah Mulok, Wak on Monday; Rumah Libau, Buku and Rumah Rachak, Ladong on Tuesday; and Rumah Laka, Sebangkoi this morning, according to a statement delivered by his close aide.

Concerned about the safety of the affected villagers, Mawan assured them that the relevant agencies will take the necessary actions to alleviate or overcome the problems they faced.

Mawan, who is also advisor in the office of Sarawak Premier for food security, commodities and regional development, urged villagers living in flood prone areas to be more vigilant during this monsoon season and also to be mindful of safety.

He also advised those who plan to build houses to choose more suitable land so as to avoid getting into untoward incidents linked to flood and soil erosion.