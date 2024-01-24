Parts of Darul Hana Bridge temporarily closed due to vandalism concerns

KUCHING (Jan 24): Parts of the Darul Hana Bridge have been temporarily closed to the public, said Kuching North Datuk Bandar Hilmy Othman.

He said the reason for the closure was vandalism concerns when anyone crossing the bridge is able to access the site of the musical water fountain and may cause damage to the equipment.

“Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) will have to first take care of the equipment and facilities of the water fountain near the Darul Hana Bridge.

“Otherwise, we are opening ourselves to unnecessary problems,” he told reporters during an operation conducted by DBKU’s enforcement teams at food premises located at Metrocity commercial area at Petra Jaya here today.

Hilmy stated that he had discussed with Deputy Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi about the matter, and they will look into the possibility of reopening the end of the Darul Hana Bridge after securing the site of the musical water fountain.

Social media users expressed their disappointment recently on the platform at not being able to visit the places across the Darul Hana Bridge from Kuching Waterfront.