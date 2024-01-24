Police arrest two, seize drugs worth RM426,600 in Miri

KUCHING (Jan 24): Police have arrested two 26-year-old male suspects and seized various types of drugs worth RM426,600 in two separate operations in Miri recently

Sarawak police commissioner Dato Mancha Ata said both suspects are currently being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking.

Mancha said police arrested the first suspect behind a restaurant and seized two packets of drugs believed to be ecstasy mixture weighing at 54.7g on Jan 19.

“The suspect then led police to an apartment in Taman Piasau Indah, where various types of drugs namely 12,873g of powder suspected to be ecstasy mixture, 1.7g of suspected ketamine and 0.3g of suspected ecstasy pills were found.

“The drugs seized from the first suspect are estimated to be worth RM152,700,” he told a press conference at the Sarawak Police Contingent headquarters here today.

Mancha disclosed that the suspect was tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

“The suspect also has four criminal records under Section 39B and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 as well as Section 4(1)(c) and Section 4B(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953,” he said.

Mancha said the modus operandi of the suspect was to make use of the apartment to process and package the drugs in ‘Juice Master’ packets before distributing them in Miri, adding that the suspect received a weekly salary of RM1,000.

He said the suspect is currently under remand until Jan 26.

On the second case, Mancha said the suspect was arrested at the arrival hall in Miri Airport around 9am on Jan 21.

“The suspect was found with a suitcase containing 8,300g of drugs suspected to be syabu which are estimated to be worth RM273,900,” he added.

He said police also seized a car valued at RM11,800 owned by the suspect.

Mancha revealed that the suspect was also tested positive for methamphetamine, and has a criminal record under Section 15(1)(a) Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“The modus operandi of this case was that the suspect would bring in the drugs from Peninsular Malaysia to Miri via air route and would receive a payment of RM8,000 for the delivery.

“The suspect was instructed to bring the drugs to Sabah. All flights and accommodations were arranged by the syndicate,” he said, adding that the suspect is currently under remand until Jan 22.

Mancha said the drugs that were seized from both suspects are enough to cater to 84,597 drug users.

He said police will continue the investigation to identify the remaining members of the syndicate, and those with any information on drug related activities should call the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department’s hotline at 012-2087222.