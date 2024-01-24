Rahmah internet package reflects govt’s concern for S’wak p-hailing drivers, riders

KUCHING (Jan 24): The Rahmah p-hailing internet package, offered as low as RM33 per month, has been seen as a considerate move by the government, taking into account the needs and welfare of p-hailing workers.

Desmond Sim, 57, noted that internet access is an essential ‘tool’ for p-hailing workers and requires a substantial amount of data every month.

“This is a good initiative. We do need a large amount of data because we have to use the map on the phone while working every day,” the p-hailing driver told Bernama.

The Rahmah p-hailing package, offering internet service at RM33 per month with a 40GB data plan, was launched by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil yesterday as the result of a strategic collaboration involving telecommunications service providers CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, TM (Unifi Mobile), and YTL Communications (Yes 5G).

The collaboration also involved 16 p-hailing platform providers in the country, including FoodPanda, Grab, Bungkusit, Shopee, and Lalamove, to appreciate the services of p-hailing drivers and riders.

Another driver, Mohd Sukardi Rahman, 24, expressed hope that this positive initiative by the government to be widely publicised.

He said that he would not hesitate to switch from his current data plan, which costs RM70 per month, to this newly introduced package.

Sharing his sentiment was rider George Alistair, 38, who said that the package is a suitable cost-saving measure for the p-hailing riders and drivers, considering their fluctuating monthly incomes.

“When the government offers something good like this, we should definitely take it. It would be a loss not to,” he said excitedly.

P-hailing drivers and riders can now enjoy internet services at prices as low as RM33 with a data plan of at least 40GB, offered from Jan 23 until April 23. – Bernama