Sabahans, Sarawakians continue to cherish memories of King and Queen’s visit

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 24): Memories of the Kembara Kenali Borneo convoy led by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah last year continue to be cherished among the people of Sabah and Sarawak.

It is obvious that the love and kindness showed by Their Majesties, as well as their handsome princes and beautiful princesses, who set aside formalities to engage with the people, day and night tirelessly, will always be cherished by the people.

Vella Lamsin, 44, from Penampang, described Al-Sultan Abdullah as “one in a million” as His Majesty is the only Malaysian King who made the effort to come and meet with his subjects in Sabah and Sarawak.

The mother of four said that the friendly attitude of the royal entourage captivated the hearts of the people of Sabah, who previously could only see the royal family on television or social media.

“The King and the Queen and their children are very friendly and approachable. Even when we were not there at those events, we could feel their warmth and get excited just by watching the videos others shared on social media,” she said.

Vella said it is also hoped that the King will continue to visit Sabah and Sarawak even after his return to Pahang and that the “Kembara Kenali Borneo” would be made a tradition carried on by future Malaysian Kings.

Aji Rumbuton, 65, the Village Head of Kampung Kobuni in Inanam, on the other hand, said he truly admired the down-to-earth nature of Their Majesties, who graciously interacted with the villagers and seemed unperturbed when addressed as “Pakcik Agong” and “Datin Permaisuri”.

This also proved Their Majesties’ profound love for the people, even those in rural areas far across the South China Sea, as the words His Majesty often said, “Raja dan rakyat berpisah tiada” (the Ruler and the people are inseparable).

Aji said the expedition had also helped to dispel the perception that the people of Sarawak and Sabah, especially the indigenous peoples and ethnic minorities, had been marginalised.

“It also eroded the regional and state-based sentiments among the people across Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak,” he said.

In Sarawak, Bita Chia, 41, from Kuching said the royal couple and their children really stole the hearts of the people in the state during the convoy.

“Every member of the royal family seemed so at ease when they mingled and posed for photographs with the commoners,” the primary school teacher said.

Meanwhile, for Vicky Laura Lores, 31, also from Kuching, the people in Sarawak and Sabah would certainly be delighted if the next Yang di-Pertuan Agong could embark on a similar expedition to reach out and provide assistance to the people in those states.

“That is, of course, if it’s not causing too much trouble to His Majesty; we know that using land routes takes a long time and can be exhausting,” she said.

The inaugural Kembara Kenali Borneo convoy was organised to realise the dream of Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah to reach out to the people of Sabah and Sarawak.

It began in Tawau, Sabah on Sept 3 and ended on Sept 13, 2023, in Telok Melano, Kuching, Sarawak, involving a distance of over 2,100km via the Pan Borneo Highway which connects Sabah, Sarawak, and Brunei.

Al-Sultan Abdullah will end his five-year reign as Malaysia’s 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 30 this year. — Bernama