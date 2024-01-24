SAR launched for elderly Baleh woman who failed to return from farm since Jan 22

KAPIT (Jan 24): A search-and-rescue (SAR) operation has been launched to locate a senior citizen who failed to return from her farm since Jan 22.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said it received a call at 7am this morning from a resident of Rumah Samon in Nanga Entalawan, Baleh seeking assistance to locate the missing woman identified as Tendai Apat, 70.

“Based on information from the caller, the woman left her ‘bilik’ around 7am on Jan 22 to collect produce from her farm.

“She left alone in a longboat and has not been seen since,” said the department.

It added the longhouse folks had tried to locate her on their own but were unsuccessful.

Bomba said a team of five was then dispatched to the longhouse to commence a SAR operation.