STM Lottery brings CNY cheer to 180 senior citizens in Miri

MIRI (Jan 24): Some 180 senior citizens here received ang pows and mini hampers from STM Lottery Sdn Bhd during a special distribution ceremony at the Miri Che Sing Khor Moral Uplifting Society assembly hall yesterday.

Miri was one of the 50 cities throughout the country selected for the 37th Sports Toto Chinese New Year Ang Pow Donation Campaign from Jan 18 until 23.

Presenting the goodies to the beneficiaries was Miri MP Chiew Choon Man, who praised and thanked STM Lottery for organising the outreach programme to assist those in need during festive celebrations.

“The federal government has been organising various programmes to assist those in need. One of the programmes is to assist job seekers in gaining employment.

“It is hoped that these programmes would help improve the livelihood of the people in many different ways,” he said.

According to STM Lottery, it has contributed over RM25.6 million towards the campaign since it started in 1988, benefitting more than 455,000 senior citizens nationwide.

“The charitable initiative is an integral part of the ‘Helping Hands’ programme – a corporate social responsibility and sustainability initiative by STM Lottery that aims to spread festive cheer with the underprivileged,” the company said in a statement.

Other than festive donations, STM Lottery also contributes substantially to the National Sports Council on a yearly basis; sporting events organised by local sports associations to help the development of national sporting talents; as well as reading projects and environmental conservation campaigns.